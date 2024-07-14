New music video in honor of the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi: Turkmenistan in the heart of Europe

To celebrate the 300th anniversary of Turkmen thinker Magtymguly Fragi, the Turkmen Embassy in Belgium hosted a music video premiere. Filmed in Brussels and the embassy, the video features a rap song about Turkmenistan by young Belgian artist Tony.

The event attracted European media, EU institutions, think tanks, ambassadors of friendly countries and other guests. Ambassador Sapar Palvanov highlighted Magtymguly Fragi’s significance to Turkmen culture, national identity, and global recognition. He quoted a verse from “Better” and announced Tony’s plans to create a Magtymguly-inspired song with the embassy’s support.

The event also featured a speech by Daria Soysal, an independent researcher specializing in Central Asian ecology and history. She underscored Magtymguly Fragi’s significance not just for Turkmenistan, but for the entire world. Soysal highlighted the recurring themes in his works: moral education, fostering friendship and peace, and the importance of self-development.

Quoting lines from his work in Turkmen, Soysal emphasized Magtymguly’s call for self-improvement and setting a positive example for others: “Magtymguly, owal özüñ düzetgil, Özüñi sen özgelere göz etgil.”

Following the speeches, the attendees enjoyed the premiere of the music video for “Turkmenistan Dreams.” The event offered a taste of Turkmen culture through a traditional cuisine spread. During this culinary exploration, Tony, adorned in a telpek (traditional Turkmen hat) and holding a dutar (lute), captivated the audience with a song infused with Turkmen musical influences.

The song, the words of which were written by Embassy diplomat Maral Rakhimova, is an ode to Turkmenistan, emphasizing its rich cultural heritage, natural beauty and the spirit of the people. It describes a journey through Turkmenistan, its historical significance on the Silk Road, and the wisdom of Magtymguly Fragi, which serves as a guide. Turkmenistan is praised as a country with friendly people, ancient heritage roots, historical cities marked by UNESCO, and majestic carpets that are an integral part of culture. The sand dunes of the Karakum deser and the breeze of the Caspian Sea are mentioned, creating a peaceful atmosphere. The song celebrates the beauty and uniqueness of Turkmenistan.

The video is available here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VJnpAZog6Dg

///nCa, 14 July 2024 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium)

Here are some photos from the event: