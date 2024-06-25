Turkmenistan Culture Days Kick Off in Astana

The Days of Culture of Turkmenistan in Kazakhstan started today in Astana. The festivities opened with a screening of “Istain,” a feature film directed by Arslan Yeyeberdiyev based on the work of Turkmen poet Magtymguly Fragi, specifically his poem “At Islarin.”

Dignitaries from government agencies, creative and scientific communities, and public figures graced the opening ceremony.

In his address, Yerbol Alikulov, Vice Minister of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan, emphasized the significance of Magtymguly Fragi, highlighting his spiritual legacy as a symbol of friendship and peace for the entire Turkic world.

The remaining days will be filled with a variety of cultural events, including:

A presentation of President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov’s book “Magtymguly” at the National Academic Library of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

An exhibition showcasing Turkmen folk applied art and museum treasures at the Kazakh National Musical and Drama Theater named after Kalibek Kuanyshbayev, culminating in a Gala concert.

Screenings of feature film “Red Apple” by Hekim Alavov.

A captivating solo performance titled “The Sage.”

A fashion show of traditional Turkmen clothing.

The cultural days will conclude on 27 June with a grand Gala concert featuring renowned artists from Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan. ///nCa, 25 June 2024 (photo credit – Ministry of culture and information of Kazakhstan)