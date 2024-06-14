Turkmenistan Celebrates Culture in Japan

On 12 June 2024, Japan welcomed the Days of Culture of Turkmenistan, as reported by the newspaper “Turkmenistan.” A delegation of well-known artists and representatives of academic community from Turkmenistan arrived in Tokyo to attend the festivities.

The official opening ceremony, held at the Orchard concert hall of the Okura Tokyo Hotel, marked the beginning of the cultural celebration and events dedicated to the year “Fount of Wisdom – Magtymguly Fragi.”

Guests explored an exhibition showcasing literary works by Turkmenistan’s National Leader and President of Turkmenistan, alongside stunning examples of Turkmen applied art and traditional clothing.

Among the distinguished attendees were Shimpei Matsushita, Secretary General of the Japanese-Turkmen Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group, and Komura Masahiro, Japan’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Parliamentary Affairs. Heads and representatives from various ministries, presidents of major companies, and foreign ambassadors also graced the event.

Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Japan, Atadurdy Bayramov, addressed the gathering. He emphasized the leadership’s commitment to fostering Turkmen-Japanese cooperation, particularly in cultural exchange. Ambassador Bayramov highlighted the recent advancements in cooperation across various fields and the ongoing pursuit of new opportunities for partnership.

In his speech Shimpei Matsushita, stressed that the Japanese side is particularly interested in further developing cooperation with Turkmenistan in various fields, including culture.

The opening ceremony truly embodied the spirit of celebration. Turkmen masters of culture and art captivated the audience with enchanting songs performed in both Turkmen and Japanese languages, eliciting thunderous applause. Following the musical program, a show of Turkmen national costumes took place, which aroused admiration and sincere interest among the guests of the ceremony. ///nCa, 14 June 2024 (photo credit – Turkmenistan newspaper)