New Trade Route Opens: Kazakhstan to UAE via Afghanistan and Pakistan

A landmark pilot project has successfully completed a new multimodal transportation route from Kazakhstan to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). KTZ Express JSC, QazTrade JSC, and their Pakistani partner, National Logistics Corporation (NLC), collaborated to deliver cargo from Kazakhstan to Jebel Ali port in the UAE via Afghanistan and Pakistan.

This route offers a fresh alternative for Kazakh exporters. On 27 April, 42 tons of goods were loaded into trucks at Pavlodar SEZ, marking the journey’s beginning. The containers were then transported to the Zhetygen Logistics Center, where they were transferred onto trucks with a container trailer and embarked on their journey to Karachi, Pakistan.

The cargo reached Karachi in just 20 days, covering a distance of 4,900 kilometers. On 1 June, the containers were loaded onto a feeder vessel and delivered to Jebel Ali port by 3 June.

With a total transportation time of 38 days, this pilot project proved to be the most efficient solution for the client. The success paves the way for further expansion, with plans to transport 60 containers along this route in June and July.

This pilot project is a multimodal service. It demonstrates the successful collaboration between KTZ Express and their partners.

This new route significantly expands the capabilities of Kazakh exporters to deliver their products to target markets in the Middle East, South and Southeast Asia. ///nCa, 10 June 2024