Türkiye-Azerbaijan natural gas supply deal extended to 2030

Corporation (BOTAŞ), Azerbaijan’s state energy company SOCAR, and Azerbaijan Gas Supply Company (AGSC) signed the deal on natural gas supply and exchange on June 4 at the start of the 29th International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition during Baku Energy Week, which runs between June 4-6.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar and Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov participated in a signing ceremony for the natural gas agreement extension.

BOTAŞ and SOCAR also signed four agreements on the delivery and exchange of natural gas.

“With the four agreements signed between BOTAŞ and SOCAR, Azerbaijani gas will be transported to Europe and Nakhchivan via Türkiye, and Turkmenistan gas will be delivered to our country,” Bayraktar said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“We also signed the extension of the natural gas supply agreement between BOTAŞ and AGSC, which will expire this year, until the end of 2030. I hope these agreements will be beneficial for the two brotherly countries,” he added. /// nCa, 4 June 2024 (truncated version of story from Daily Sabah with Anadolu, photo credit – Anadolu)