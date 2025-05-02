Turkmenistan Joins the Global #ForOurPlanet Campaign with a Visit to the Toprak Recycling Plant

On 30 April 2025, the Delegation of the European Union to Turkmenistan visited the Toprak Recycling Plant together with volunteers, eco-activists, and enthusiastic social media followers — joining the EU’s global environmental campaign #ForOurPlanet.

The visit marked Turkmenistan’s contribution to the campaign, which launched worldwide on Earth Day (22 April) and runs through EU Green Week in early June. The 2025 theme, Circularity, calls on people and industries around the globe to rethink how they use materials — by Recycling, Reusing, Repairing, Sharing, and Upcycling.

At the Toprak Plant — a facility combining cotton recycling, paper recycling, and cardboard box manufacturing — participants learned how waste and raw materials are transformed into eco-friendly packaging products. Factory staff explained how both recycled and virgin materials are used to produce sustainable cardboard, highlighting the positive environmental impact of circular production practices.

The visit demonstrated that eco-conscious business models are achievable and already in motion in Turkmenistan — reducing landfill waste and promoting smarter resource use.

This local action is part of a broader global movement. In 2024, more than 40 actions across the world reached over 8 million people online. The 2025 campaign aims to reach even more — inspiring individuals and industries alike to be part of the change.

Follow, share, and take action with #ForOurPlanet — because every step toward sustainability counts. ///nCa, 2 May 2025 (in cooperation with the EU Delegation to Turkmenistan)