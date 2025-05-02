UNDP Continues to Support Turkmenstat in the Development of the Financial Account in Line with International standards

From April 28 to May 1, 2025, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the State Committee of Turkmenistan on Statistics (Turkmenstat) are holding a series of working meetings within the framework of their joint project aimed at strengthening institutional and statistical capacity.

The discussions focus on the development of the financial account in accordance with the international standards of the 2008 System of National Accounts (2008 SNA). Participants include international expert Peprone Margaryants, as well as representatives of Turkmenstat, the Central Bank of Turkmenistan, the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan, and other relevant government agencies.

During the meetings, participants are exploring methodological approaches, data sources, and analytical capabilities related to the development of the financial account.

“Data by economic sectors, based on financial reporting and external sector statistics, play a key role in compiling the financial account,” noted Ms. Margaryants.

These meetings are organized as part of the joint project titled “Support in the Development of the Financial Account for Further Implementation of the 2008 System of National Accounts”, implemented by UNDP in Turkmenistan in partnership with Turkmenstat. The project aims to support the ongoing efforts of the Government of Turkmenistan to strengthen the statistical capacity of Turkmenstat and to enhance the quality of statistical data, which will help provide more detailed assessments and monitoring of economic, monetary, and financial developments.

Previously in 2024, the project facilitated a study visit of the Turkmen delegation to the Republic of Türkiye to deepen knowledge on financial account development and learn international best practices. Additionally, a delegation of Armenian statistical experts visited Turkmenistan to contribute to the national statistical capacity, with a special focus on the compilation of financial accounts within the 2008 SNA framework.

The ongoing knowledge exchange continues to support the development of analytical tools for shaping effective monetary and financial policies in Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 2 May 2025 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)