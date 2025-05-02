Driving Progress through Partnerships: Awaza to Become a Focal Point for Landlocked Developing Countries

During a government meeting held on Thursday, 1 May, in the Awaza tourist zone, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov reported on preparations for the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3), which will take place in the National Tourist Zone “Awaza.”

The Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3) will be held in Awaza, Turkmenistan, from 5-8 August 2025, under the theme “Driving Progress through Partnerships.”

This international conference, organized by Turkmenistan in collaboration with the United Nations, will feature numerous political-diplomatic, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian events.

The conference and related events are expected to see participation from heads of state and government from 32 landlocked developing countries, 47 small island developing states, high-level representatives from 49 least developed countries, the UN Secretary-General and deputy secretaries, as well as leaders and representatives from various international and regional organizations, financial institutions, public associations, and the private sector.

Additionally, efforts are underway to organize cultural events showcasing Central Asian countries. As the conference is hosted in Turkmenistan, a national day for each Central Asian country is planned in Awaza to highlight their unique culture, art, and cuisine.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in collaboration with the UN Secretariat, is actively preparing to organize the high-level forum. An official conference website has been launched in test mode.

All sectors of the economy are involved in preparations. Construction, renovation, and landscaping work is ongoing at the Awaza sports complex, which will host the international forum and related events.

Measures are being taken to improve road and transport infrastructure, update road signs, and enhance lighting along the route to the National Tourist Zone “Awaza.”

To welcome participants and ensure high-level event organization, volunteers from higher education institutions proficient in foreign languages are being trained.

Addressing the Cabinet of Ministers, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized that the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries in the National Tourist Zone “Awaza,” will be a key event of the International Year of Peace and Trust. He highlighted the importance of thorough preparations for the forum, which will be held in partnership with the United Nations.

The draft program for the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries can be found here: https://www.un.org/en/landlocked

///nCa, 2 May 2025