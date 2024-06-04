Reception in Ashgabat marks Republic Day of Italy

Ambassador Luigi Ferrari and Mrs. Sabrina Ferrari hosted a reception in Ashgabat on 3 June 2024 to mark the Republic Day of Italy.

In the well-attended reception, DPM Batyr Atdaev represented the government of Turkmenistan.

Festa della Repubblica (Republic Day) is the Italian National Day and Republic Day, which is celebrated on 2 June each year, with the main celebration taking place in Rome. The Festa della Repubblica is one of the national symbols of Italy.

The day commemorates the 1946 Italian institutional referendum held by universal suffrage, in which the Italian people were called to the polls to decide on the form of government following the Second World War and the fall of Fascism.

Here are some pictures from the event: