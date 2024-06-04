Kazakhstan: Active involvement of Afghanistan in interregional ties is a strategic task

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan has said that in his opinion, one of the strategic tasks at the present stage is the active involvement of Afghanistan in interregional ties.

“Kazakhstan removed the Taliban regime from the terrorist list, based on the importance of developing trade and economic cooperation with modern Afghanistan and the understanding that this regime is a long-term factor,” he said.

He was speaking in Almaty on 3 June 2024 to the participants of the meeting of the Council of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

Noting the importance of the coordinated position of the CSTO countries on this issue, the President called for support of Kazakhstan’s initiative to create a UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is an intergovernmental military alliance in Eurasia consisting of six post-Soviet states: Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan. It was formed in 2002. /// nCa, 4 June 2024