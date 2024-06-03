Turkmenistan Discusses Neutrality and Security Institute with University for Peace

On 30 May 2024, Turkmenistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office at Geneva (UNOG), Vepa Hadjiev, met with Ambassador David Fernandez Puyana, Permanent Observer of the University for Peace to UNOG, according to the Turkmen Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting focused on the potential establishment of an Institute of Neutrality and Security in Ashgabat.

Discussions also explored collaboration on implementing the Global Security Strategy initiative, proposed by Turkmenistan’s President at the 78th UN General Assembly in September 2023.

The potential for collaboration between the University for Peace and Turkmenistan was discussed, particularly regarding promoting Turkmenistan’s policy of neutrality.

Due to the specifics of the mentioned university, special attention was paid to possible interaction on the promotion of a policy of neutrality, which proves its relevance in the current unstable global climate. In this context, the possibilities of holding joint thematic events at the Geneva site were considered, and an agreement was also reached to hold regular talks in Ashgabat. ///nCa, 3 June 2024