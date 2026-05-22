UNDP and Oguz Han University Blend Digitalization and Ecology in Youth Educational Project

As part of the series of educational sessions for Turkmen youth, “Youth and Digital Transformation: Innovations for Sustainable Development,” UNDP Turkmenistan and Oguz Han Engineering and Technology University of Turkmenistan organized an interactive session for students focused on digital innovation for climate action, including land and water management and biodiversity conservation.

During the session, local experts and specialists from the Aral Sea project, funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF), shared practical insights on the use of innovative and digital technologies in biodiversity monitoring, protected area management, and other priority areas of environmental projects. Students also learned about real-life experiences and career pathways in the development sector.

The event featured an engaging open discussion, where students actively participated in a lively question-and-answer exchange, sharing ideas and exploring how digital solutions can contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including climate action and economic growth.

Through such initiatives, UNDP continues to support youth empowerment by strengthening digital skills, encouraging innovation, and inspiring young people to shape a more sustainable future. ///nCa, 22 May 2026 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)