President of Turkmenistan receives Prime Minister of Russia

On 22 May 2026, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin on the sidelines of the meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States held in Ashgabat.

During the meeting, the sides discussed a wide range of issues on the bilateral agenda, paying special attention to strengthening trade, economic, transport, logistics, cultural, and humanitarian ties at the interstate level. The head of the Russian government expressed deep gratitude to the President of Turkmenistan for the traditionally warm welcome extended to the Russian delegation and conveyed warm greetings from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The activities of the joint Intergovernmental Commission, co-chaired by Vice Premier Marat Khusnullin on the Russian side, were noted as an effective mechanism for the practical implementation of the reached agreements. Currently, the commission is actively working in many areas. “In particular, these are industry, energy, and logistics,” Mishustin noted.

Special attention during the meeting was paid to the strategic partnership in the transport sector, particularly to developing the potential of the “North–South” international corridor. As the head of the Russian government emphasized, “a promising direction is the North–South corridor, opening new markets for our countries in India, China, the Asia-Pacific region, Africa, and the Persian Gulf region.”

At the conclusion of the meeting, confidence was expressed that the outcomes of the talks held within the framework of the CIS Council of Heads of Government would serve as a powerful catalyst for the further development of relations.

“I hope that our visit will become another impetus for the development of relations between Russia and Turkmenistan. Not only trade and economic ones, but also, of course, cultural ties that connect our friendly nations. Thank you very much,” Mikhail Mishustin concluded. ///nCa, 22 May 2026