The Embassy of Turkmenistan in Türkiye and SHOM Held an Event Dedicated to the Role of Women in International Cooperation

On 22 May 2026, a ceremonial event was held at the building of the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Republic of Türkiye as part of the celebrations of the year “Independent, permanently neutral Turkmenistan — homeland of purposeful heavenly horses.”

The event was organized jointly by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Türkiye and the Association of Spouses of Heads of Diplomatic Missions in Ankara (SHOM) under the theme “The Role of Women in Modern Society: Promoting International Cooperation and Strengthening Cultural Dialogue.”

Representatives of the diplomatic corps, public organizations, spouses of heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Türkiye, as well as media representatives attended the event.

During the meeting, participants discussed issues related to strengthening international humanitarian cooperation, expanding the role of women in public and diplomatic spheres, as well as developing intercultural dialogue and friendly relations between states.

The speakers emphasized the importance of Turkmenistan’s peace-loving foreign policy based on the principles of permanent neutrality, good-neighborliness, and mutual respect.

A cultural program was organized for the guests, introducing participants to the national traditions, historical and cultural heritage, modern achievements of Turkmenistan, as well as traditional Turkmen cuisine.

As part of the event, a photo exhibition dedicated to Akhal-Teke horses was also presented, featuring unique images reflecting the beauty, grace, and historical significance of the renowned horse breed. ///nCa, 22 May 2026 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Türkiye)