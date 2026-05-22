International Industry Partners Strengthen White City Ashgabat 2026

Scheduled for 24–25 May 2026, the XXV Multi-sector International Exhibition and Conference “White City Ashgabat” (WCA 2026) continues to secure high-level participation from global leaders across infrastructure, construction, engineering, energy, architecture, and advanced technology.

Marking its milestone 25th anniversary, the forum serves as Turkmenistan’s flagship international platform, linking public policy and urban development objectives with international investment capital, technical expertise, and large-scale project delivery. Under the strategic banner of “Architecture. Innovation. Sustainable. Development.” the event will host more than 700 delegates from over 55 countries, bringing together government ministries, municipal authorities, international organizations, financial institutions, and global technology providers.

The scale and diversity of the forum’s partner base underscore the increasingly integrated nature of large-scale urban transformation. Today’s industrial and municipal ecosystems require highly coordinated, cross-sectoral solutions. WCA 2026 bridges these disciplines by aligning long-term initiatives—such as the Ashgabat 2045 strategic vision and the ongoing expansion of the Arkadag smart city—with actionable international engineering capabilities.

Serving as Premier Partner, Çalık Enerji highlights the critical integration of modern energy infrastructure, advanced engineering design, and sustained public-private cooperation. The company’s long-standing footprint in executing complex energy and industrial projects continues to support the development of efficient, reliable, and diversified national grid systems.

“White City Ashgabat has matured into a premier regional destination for aligning technical capability with long-term infrastructure visions. Our sustained collaboration with Turkmenistan reflects a shared commitment to delivering world-class engineering and energy solutions that form the backbone of sustainable urban growth.”

— Ahmet Çalık, Chairman of Çalık Holding

The active engagement of prominent international engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractors and technology providers underscores the investment appeal of Turkmenistan’s infrastructure pipelines. Industry leaders including Rönesans Holding, Gap İnşaat, CAI Interbudmontazh, Daewoo E&C, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Toyo Engineering Corporation, PETRONAS, Siemens Energy, Zaha Hadid Architects, and Air Liquide Global E&C Solutions reflect the broad international coalition supporting the region’s capital projects.

These entities provide critical institutional expertise across industrial construction, smart city deployment, environmental technologies, road and municipal networks, and the gas-chemical sector. By moving past theoretical dialogue, their participation injects proven technical execution into the forum’s core program.

A central mechanism of the two-day forum is its structured bilateral business program. Designed to maximize economic synergy, the framework facilitates direct B2B and B2G interaction among international enterprises, state ministries, municipal project owners, and local stakeholders.

Building on the commercial success of previous editions—which yielded landmark agreements like the USD 682 million mineral fertilizer contract with Daewoo E&C and the USD 54 million municipal modernization project with Zoomlion—WCA 2026 serves as a transparent and effective gateway for direct foreign investment, technology transfer, and institutional asset management.

By closely aligning national development priorities with global industry leaders, WCA 2026 reinforces its standing as an indispensable, results-oriented hub for international cooperation and sustainable socio-economic growth in Central Asia.

Detailed information about the conference agenda, exhibition participation and sponsorship opportunities is available on the official event website:

White City Ashgabat 2026 Official Website ///nCa 22 May 2026 (the material was provided by WCA 2026 Organizers)