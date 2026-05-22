Mutual trade between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan exceeds $125 million in Q1 2026

During January-March 2026, mutual trade between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan amounted to $125.3 million, with exports growing by 15% due to an increase in supplies of Kazakh agricultural products to Turkmenistan. These figures were announced during a meeting between the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov and the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov in Ashgabat on Friday, 22 May.

During the bilateral meeting, attention was paid to the issues of trade, economic, transit, and transport cooperation, as well as interaction in the fields of energy and agriculture.

It was noted that the Government of Kazakhstan and the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan are systematically working on the implementation of the task set by the heads of the two states to increase trade turnover.

Bektenov also conveyed greetings on behalf of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the National Leader Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

The meeting took place ahead of the session of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States. ///nCa, 22 May 2026