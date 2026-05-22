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President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Prime Minister Ali Asadov discuss expanding Turkmen-Azerbaijani cooperation

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On 22 May 2026, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov.

During the meeting, the sides emphasized the dynamic development of the political dialogue between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan based on mutual trust, and discussed opportunities for expanding bilateral cooperation across various areas, the press service of the Azerbaijani Government reports.

Asadov conveyed greetings to the head of Turkmenistan on behalf of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Serdar Berdimuhamedov expressed his gratitude and extended his return best wishes to Ilham Aliyev. ///nCa, 22 May 2026

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