Kazakhstan takes important step in promotion of e-commerce – deliveries will be faster and cheaper

E-commerce is already a fairly popular in Kazakhstan but a bottleneck is that the deliveries from international platforms such as Amazon, Alibaba, Aliexpress, Lazada etc. are slow and expensive.

Kazpost, the postal authority of Kazakhstan is taking steps to create arrangements with Omniva and Cainiao, the major players in the package delivery services, to make the deliveries faster and cheaper.

CEO of Kazpost Asel Zhanassova shared on her Facebook page:

“Today during the Leaders in Logistics Summit I met and discussed future cooperation with Mart Mägi, chairman of the board of Omniva, and Dennis Li, general manager of Cainiao Europe Parcel Network. Within the framework of the partnership with the Estonian Post Omniva, we have agreed to improve delivery services for residents of Kazakhstan. This applies to parcels from Amazon, as well as to reduce delivery time and delivery cost to $7-9. All this will already be possible this year. And with Cainiao we have agreed to improve delivery services in Kazakhstan from such marketplaces as Alibaba, Aliexpress, Lazada and others.” /// nCa, 30 March 2023 [image credit Unsplash]