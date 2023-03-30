News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

Home » Kazakhstan takes important step in promotion of e-commerce – deliveries will be faster and cheaper

Kazakhstan takes important step in promotion of e-commerce – deliveries will be faster and cheaper

By

E-commerce is already a fairly popular in Kazakhstan but a bottleneck is that the deliveries from international platforms such as Amazon, Alibaba, Aliexpress, Lazada etc. are slow and expensive.

Kazpost, the postal authority of Kazakhstan is taking steps to create arrangements with Omniva and Cainiao, the major players in the package delivery services, to make the deliveries faster and cheaper.

CEO of Kazpost Asel Zhanassova shared on her Facebook page:

“Today during the Leaders in Logistics Summit I met and discussed future cooperation with Mart Mägi, chairman of the board of Omniva, and Dennis Li, general manager of Cainiao Europe Parcel Network. Within the framework of the partnership with the Estonian Post Omniva, we have agreed to improve delivery services for residents of Kazakhstan. This applies to parcels from Amazon, as well as to reduce delivery time and delivery cost to $7-9. All this will already be possible this year. And with Cainiao we have agreed to improve delivery services in Kazakhstan from such marketplaces as Alibaba, Aliexpress, Lazada and others.” /// nCa, 30 March 2023 [image credit Unsplash]

 

Related posts:

  1. Speedy customs clearance agreement between China and Kazakhstan will speed up delivery of cargo across China-Europe route
  2. Central Asia is going to build up e-commerce capacity
  3. Gazprom discussed gas cooperation mechanisms with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan
  4. Kazakhstan hosts regional seminar on transboundary rivers and lakes
  5. President of Kazakhstan visited Uzbekistan, 21-22 Dec 2022. Here is our condensed report.
  6. Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Islamabad calls for improving transport connectivity with Turkmenistan
  7. Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan will hold inter-ministerial consultations today
  8. List of treaties and agreements concluded by Turkmenistan with other states on promotion and mutual protection of investments
  9. Calendar of Events – Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan
  10. Nursultan Nazarbayev elected as honourary head to important regional bodies
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan