Turkmenistan is aimed at turning into one of the major hubs on transcontinental routes, says Turkmen expert

Occupying an advantageous geographical position and having a modern transport infrastructure, Turkmenistan pursues an active policy aimed at turning the country into one of the main hubs of crossing transcontinental routes, says Sapa Gurbanberdiev, a leading specialist of the company “Turkmenlogistics Ulgamy”.

In his article published in the newspaper “Neutral Turkmenistan”, the expert shared his opinion on the role of Turkmenistan in the transport corridors developing today in the Eurasian space.

North-South Corridor

Thus, the International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC) provides great opportunities for increasing the cargo transportation. It is a key element of the transport framework of Eurasia along the East–West and North–South axes. The corridor connects the most of the Eurasian transport corridors, providing the shortest distances between the countries of Eurasia, and also expands export routes to Southeast Asia, East Africa and the Middle East, the author notes.

The North-South corridor allows for the selection of three existing logistics routes: trans-Caspian (via railways and ports), western and eastern (overland) cargo delivery, including rail, road, and inland water transport infrastructure, Caspian Sea seaports, and Persian Gulf ports.

The eastern branch of the North–South corridor traverses Turkmenistan. After the launch of the Kazakhstan–Turkmenistan–Iran railway, which’s longest segment part (700 km) runs through Turkmenistan, the country’s potential in the logistics of transit flows has become especially impressive, Gurbanberdiev emphasizes.

This is evidenced by the regularity of the passage of complete container trains on the eastern branch of the corridor through Turkmenistan. In order to further optimize cargo flows and unlock the potential of the North–South corridor, concrete steps are being taken to ease logistics along the route.

Thus, within the framework of the 27th International Exhibition of Transport and Logistics Services “TransRussia 2023”, KTZ Express (Kazakhstan), Russian Railways Logistics (Russia) and JSC Transport and Logistics Center of Turkmenistan signed a Memorandum on the establishment of a joint venture for the development of transportation along the North–South corridor. The company will deal with the creation of a Single logistics operator on the eastern route. The parties agreed to elaborate competitive tariff rates and “seamless” cargo transportation from Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkmenistan to Iran, the countries of the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region.

In order to develop and effectively use its transport potential, Turkmenistan has become an official participant in the Agreement on the North–South International Transport Corridor.

According to the expert, the integration of the International Seaport of Turkmenbashi not only adds another route option to the INSTC, but also boosts the transit capabilities of the Caspian Sea and the entire Caspian region.

Turkmenistan’s role in this route is that the Turkmenbashi International Seaport will become a transport and logistics hub with routes heading east to both Uzbekistan and Afghanistan.

Southern Transport Corridor

In search of optimal transport routes, Turkmenistan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan have agreed to launch a new multimodal “Southern Transport Corridor”. It will pass from the south of Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan, then to Turkmenistan, the port of Turkmenbashi and head north to Astrakhan, Russia.

Quadrilateral talks with representatives of authorized bodies and businesses of Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Uzbekistan were held in January 2023.

This will be the shortest route for cargo delivery. In addition, this route will significantly simplify and accelerate trade and economic ties between the countries and will contribute to the development of regional integration, the expert believes. ///nCa, 18 July 2023

