Delegation of the Turkmen State Institute of Architecture and Civil Engineering got acquainted with the German experience in equipping universities

The construction of a new 5000-seat building complex for the Turkmen State Institute of Architecture and Construction is underway in Ashgabat. It will be completed in September 2026.

To equip the new buildings with cutting-edge technology, a working group comprised of Institute specialists and representatives from other universities is collaborating with private company Ajayp gurluşyk, which is a contractor for the procurement of equipment, systems and software for installation in classrooms. This group recently visited Germany to learn best practices from leading companies in equipping technical universities and research centers, Turkmenistan newspaper reported.

During their visit, the delegation met with representatives from Gerätebau GmbH (Hamburg), G.U.N.T., Lucas-Nülle GmbH (Cologne), PHYWE (Göttingen), and Christiani (Berlin). These companies showcased a range of laboratory equipment and software solutions.

Furthermore, the delegation built upon the existing Cooperation Agreement between the Institute and the Beuth University of Applied Sciences (Berlin). Discussions touch upon developing modern training programs for architecture and construction specialists. Both parties emphasized the importance of international cooperation and information exchange. To promote student development, the Beuth University of Applied Sciences extended an invitation for Turkmen undergraduate students to participate in online architecture and construction courses starting in September.

The delegation also met with leadership from the Technical University of Berlin to explore further partnership in science and education.

“This visit to Germany’s renowned companies provided a valuable opportunity to explore and select the most advanced educational equipment for our new facilities. We are grateful for the chance to gain valuable experience and solidify our future plans, ensuring our university remains at the forefront of education”, commented Parakhat Orazov, the Rector of Turkmen State Institute of Architecture and Construction. ///nCa, 26 March 2024

 

 

