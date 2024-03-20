UNIDO and Turkmenistan Sign Landmark Agreement to Bolster Cooperation

UNIDO Director General Gerd Müller and the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, signed a Basic Cooperation Agreement – a landmark document outlining the terms and conditions for the provision of UNIDO’s technical assistance.

“I am confident that this important step in our cooperation will further reinforce the long-standing partnership between UNIDO and the Government of Turkmenistan and will pave the way for new concrete technical cooperation activities”– said Minister Meredov.

The primary objective of the agreement is to further assist the Government in achieving its industrial development objectives and enhance the overall effectiveness of UNIDO’s work by strengthening the legal framework of UNIDO’s operations in the country.

Director General Müller noted: “the Basic Cooperation Agreement will provide a firm legal framework for our current and future activities and will help us scale up our portfolio of joint initiatives.”

UNIDO’s successful record of cooperation with the Government of Turkmenistan is shown by the effective implementation of projects focused on phasing out the ozone-depleting substances in support Turkmenistan’s compliance with its commitments under the Montreal Protocol.

The signing the Basic Cooperation Agreement paves the way for new initiatives, particularly in sustainable urban development, with a focus on the “smart city” approach pioneered by the development and inauguration of Arkadag Smart City supported by UNIDO and other UN agencies in 2023. Leveraging UNIDO’s expertise in digital transformation and green transition, this agreement marks a new step in a long-standing and mutually reinforcing partnership aimed at accelerating comprehensive capacity-building, transfer of technologies, knowledge and solutions with a view to fostering national industrial development and economic growth. ///UNIDO, 18 March 2024