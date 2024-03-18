Annual Spring Tree Planting Campaign started in Turkmenistan



Turkmenistan started its annual spring tree planting campaign on Saturday, 15 March, led by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov. Traditionally, the goal is to plant a total of 3 million seedlings across the country.

The campaign prioritizes both urban and rural areas. 1.5 million seedlings will be planted in the capital, Ashgabat and Arkadag.

President Berdimuhamedov personally planted a tree in the foothills of Kopetdag. Arkadag Berdimuhamedov, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty, also joined the initiative, planting a tree on Ashgabat’s Archabil Avenue. Heads of ministries and foreign diplomats accredited in Turkmenistan participated as well.



On the first day of the landscaping campaign totally 594,892 seedlings of deciduous, coniferous, fruit trees and grapes were planted and the total number of trees receiving care surpassed 2.3 million.

These landscaping campaigns are a national tradition, which take place twice a year in spring and autumn. The focus is on planting a variety of trees, including coniferous, deciduous, and fruit trees. Over the past 22 years, over 150 million trees were planted throughout Turkmenistan.

Turkmenistan has a robust network of over 100 nurseries dedicated to cultivating seedlings for trees, shrubs, and ornamental plants. ///nCa, 18 March 2024 (photo credit – TDH)