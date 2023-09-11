Cotton harvesting campaign launched in Turkmenistan

The cotton harvest season in Turkmenistan began on 9 September in the four regions of Akhal, Balkan, Mary, and Lebap. The northern region of Dashoguz will join the campaign on 15 September, due to the different climatic conditions in the north.

The total harvest target is 1.2 million tons of cotton from 580,000 hectares. With a harvest rate of 12,000 hectares per day, the cotton harvesting season is expected to last approximately 52 days.

Targets for provinces:

Akhal – 280,000 tons

Balkan – 16,000 tons

Lebap – 320,000 tons

Mary – 359,000 tons

Dashoguz – 225,000 tons

During the harvest season, 1600 combines and 7800 trucks will be used to transport the cotton to the processing plants.

Cotton growing is an important branch of the agro-industrial complex of Turkmenistan. The country’s soil and weather conditions are very suitable for growing medium and fine-fiber cotton varieties. There are more than 60 textile enterprises operating in Turkmenistan, which process the cotton into yarn, fabric, and other textile products. ///nCa, 11 September 2023

#agriculture, #Turkmenistan, #cotton