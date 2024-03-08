News Central Asia (nCa)

Turkmenistan proposes strategic council to deepen UN partnership

During the Cabinet of Ministers meeting on Thursday, 7 March 2024, DPM and Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov presented a proposal to establish a “Turkmenistan-United Nations Strategic Advisory Council.”

Turkmenistan cooperates constructively with the United Nations in the economic, environmental, humanitarian and other spheres on the basis of signed bilateral documents.

In order to bring Turkmenistan’s national programs and international initiatives in line with the requirements of the time, to establish a systematic partnership within the framework of projects implemented jointly with the United Nations and its relevant structures, it is proposed to create a Strategic Advisory Council “Turkmenistan–United Nations”.

Key functions of the council would include:

  • Coordinating the development, selection, and approval of joint projects with UN agencies.
  • Formulating proposals for the Turkmen government.
  • Studying international initiatives within the UN framework and recommending Turkmenistan’s participation.

Commenting on the report, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov stressed that the development of cooperation with the United Nations is one of the key directions of the foreign policy of neutral Turkmenistan. Therefore, special attention should be paid to further building up a fruitful partnership with the UN.

He emphasized the need for active participation in the activities of the Strategic Advisory Council “Turkmenistan–United Nations”.  ///nCa, 8 March 2024

 

