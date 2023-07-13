BOMCA 10 organized ToT on car and truck searches for the representatives of the State Customs Service and the State Frontier Service of Turkmenistan

From 11 to 13 July 2023, the EU-funded Border Management Programme in Central Asia (BOMCA 10) held a training-of-trainers (ToT) session on car and truck searches for the State Customs Service and the State Frontier Service of Turkmenistan, which is responsible for organising the training process and development of the methodology for inspecting vehicles.

The ToT session was conducted by experts from the National Customs Board of the State Revenue Service of Latvia, who paid special attention to the methodology of effective controls and detection of smuggled goods.

Also, participants were acquainted with the latest technical solutions for conducting effective vehicle searches. In addition, the target group was equipped with the practical skills to organise further training courses on the topic and thus transfer knowledge within their agencies.

Similar training sessions were implemented for Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Thus, this activity closes a series of workshops in the region on this topic. ///BOMCA, 13 July 2023

#Turkmenistan, #BOMCA, #border_management, #State_Customs_Service_Turkmenistan