Kazakhstan Eyes Turkmenistan, Latvia as Alternatives for Troubled Road Freight Routes

Facing hurdles in European road freight transport, Kazakhstan explores alternative routes via Turkmenistan and Latvia.

The proposal came from deputy of the Mazhilis of the Parliament Bolatbek Nazhmetdinuly during a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin.

According to the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan, by the end of 2023, the total volume of road cargo transportation in export-import operations reached 7.6 million tons including 2.8 million tons of exports, 4.8 million tons of imports. European countries account for 1.6 million tons of transported goods. Kazakhstani carriers share 50% of the cargo freight.

Closing Polish checkpoints and the single operational crossing on the Russia-Belarus border have created significant roadblocks for interstate trade.

Since 12 January 2024, the passage across the state border between Belarus and Russia for truck drivers — citizens of the EAEU member states (Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Armenia) is permitted only through the section of the Belarusian-Russian border Yezerishche — Lobok.

Nazhmetdinuly’s proposals offer potential escape routes. The first involves leveraging Turkmenistan as a gateway to Türkiye and the Persian Gulf countries. This depends on simplifying visa procedures between the two countries.

The second option envisions Latvia as a springboard for reaching EU markets, providing an alternative access point.

Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin, recognizing the urgency of the situation, has instructed relevant authorities to thoroughly evaluate all alternative options for international automobile routes. He also emphasized the importance of developing a comprehensive roadmap for implementing these alternatives, taking into account insights from Kazakhstani businesses directly involved in road freight transportation.///nCa, 20 February 2024