Delegations from 68 countries attend the funeral of President Raisi

High-level delegations from 68 countries travelled to Iran for the funeral of President Raisi.

The National Leader of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov led the Turkmen delegation.

President Erdogan of Türkiye will visit Iran today.

The other leaders at the funeral include the Emir of Qatar, the presidents of Tajikistan, Tunisia, Algeria, vice president of India, prime ministers of Iraq and Pakistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, deputy prime minister of Afghanistan, speakers of the parliament of Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Lebanon, foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt, Belarus, UAE, Kuwait, etc. ///nCa, 23 May 2024