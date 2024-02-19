Photo Report – Exhibition of heart-warming children’s drawings on Day of Diplomats of Turkmenistan

News Central Asia (nCa)

The exhibition of the children’s drawings was an important part of the celebrations marking the Day of Diplomats of Turkmenistan on 18 February 2024.

On the side lobby of the institute of international relations in Ashgabat, there were on display some drawings by the children of the diplomats and officials of the international organizations based in Turkmenistan. Also in the exhibition were the drawings by the children from across the country that had reached the finals of the ongoing national competition.

The universal theme of all the drawings was peace and goodwill.

This is one of the several annual competitions of drawings and works of art by the children. It is not competition for the sake of competition – the idea here is to encourage the children to think about peace and friendship. They start learning the value of peace and they realize at an early age that peace is the joint responsibility of humankind.

These kinds of participatory events also help protect the innocence of the children because in our times there are endless forces and influences that try to rob the children of their innocence as early as possible.

Here are just a few of the works of the budding masters.

 

