Turkmenbashi and Amirabad Ports Forge Partnership

Representatives from the Agency of Maritime and River Transport of Turkmenistan (Turkmendenizderyayollary) met with their counterparts at the Amirabad Port Special Economic Zone in Iran on 14 February 2024, during the Iran Maritime Economy Forum.

Turkmen delegates were welcomed by representatives of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the Mazendaran Chamber of Commerce and Industry, as well as the heads of the Port and Maritime Organization of Iran, the Mazendaran Economic Zone.

During the negotiations, the services and potential of the Turkmenbashi International Seaport and the Turkmen National Merchant Fleet were presented.

Discussions also touched upon restarting and potentially expanding feeder services between Turkmenbashi and Amirabad, facilitating easier cargo movement.

Collaboration plans extend beyond navigation, aiming to develop joint ventures in international trade and improve both ports’ standing in global transport corridors.

An official “fraternal seaports” agreement between Turkmenbashi and Amirabad is expected to be signed soon, solidifying the partnership.

Amirabad, currently Iran’s fourth largest Caspian Sea port, boasts 15 berths and a 7.5 million-ton annual capacity.

