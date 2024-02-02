Turkmenabad Eyes Hosting Next Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan Business Forum

News Central Asia (nCa)

Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan are exploring the possibility of hosting the next interregional business forum in Turkmenabad, according to a recent meeting between Ambassador Akmaljon Kochkarov of Uzbekistan to Turkmenistan and Lebap province governor Shohrat Amangeldiyev, UzReport reports.

Discussions focused on strengthening trade and economic ties between the bordering regions of Bukhara (Uzbekistan) and Lebap (Turkmenistan), particularly increasing mutual trade volume.

 The success of the Second Uzbek-Turkmen Interregional Forum held in Bukhara in July 2022, where over $450 million in contracts were signed, served as a positive reference.

Governor Amangeldiyev expressed Turkmenistan’s interest in hosting the next forum in Turkmenabad this year. The event is expected to attract representatives from all regions of both countries and showcase products from both nations through an exhibition.///nCa, 2 February 2024

 

 

