Association “Turkmen Logistics” and CILT Central Asia invite transport companies of Turkmenistan to the webinar

The Association “Turkmen Logistics” and CILT Central Asia (Royal Institute of Logistics and Transport in Central Asia) invite leaders of transport and logistics companies in Turkmenistan, to a free webinar on a crucial topic: Personnel Management.

Dates: February 9, 12, 2024

Time: 10:00-12:00, Ashgabat time

Format: online, on the Microsoft Teams platform

During the webinar, participants will get acquainted with the elements of personnel management, interviewing methods, management of the motivational climate in the organization and receive recommendations and answers to many other questions from the leading CILT coach Ms. Natalia Broslavskaya.

The webinar is free. Registered certificates will be issued to active participants of the webinar. Limited seats available! Register now by clicking on the link: https://forms.gle/11f8x7aLEhkDLCwf8

Registration closes 6 February 2024.

Only company heads and/or their deputies are eligible to participate.

///Turkmen Logistics Association

 

 

