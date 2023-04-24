Turkmen transport companies learned about the best foreign practices in logistics sector

A series of online seminars on road cargo transportation, organized within the framework of the trilateral plan of joint activities for 2023 between the Association “Turkmen Logistics”, Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport in Central Asia (CILT Central Asia) and the USAID Program on Trade in Central Asia, has been completed, the Association reports “Turkmen Logistics”.

This course attracted more than 40 specialists from 20 transport and logistics companies of Turkmenistan, the vast majority of which are members of the Association.

The seminars were held in three stages. The first session highlighted the issues of the economy of road transport. At the second session, the participants got acquainted with the experience of Kazakhstani colleagues in the transportation of oversized and heavy cargo. In the third session of the cycle, international experts presented in detail all the stages of cold supply chain management.

These training seminars, focused on international experience, served as an excellent opportunity for Turkmen specialists to improve the efficiency of freight forwarding services provided. The Turkmen Logistics Association and CILT Central Asia have planned a number of joint events by the end of the year.

Currently, preparations are underway for the launch of the Mentoring youth program.

Additionally, the registration has been started for the Workshops program (25 April – 11 May), which will be attended by experienced speakers in the field of business management, sales and HR (human resources) in logistics.

Preparations are also underway to hold a round table in May entitled “The Caspian region as a new driver of economic stability in Central Asia”, which will invite experts from Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 24 April 2023