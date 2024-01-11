Turkmenistan’s Private Logistics and Transport Companies Rise: Building Bridges across Asia and Europe

Turkmenistan, being a vital link between East and West, is actively reclaiming its historical role as a connecting bridge between Europe and Asia. Ambitious plans envision the country becoming the key transit and logistics hub of Central Asia. Driving this vision is the Turkmen Logistics Association, whose member companies are boldly expanding their international reach and mastering the art of freight forwarding.

These private companies are the backbone of Turkmenistan’s transport sector, many already recognized as well-known international cargo carriers. They have partnership network across the globe, from CIS countries to Europe, Asia, America.

In his article, published by Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper, Akmukhammet Yusubov, a logistics expert and Association coordinator, recently shared insightful details of their achievements in 2023:

Close collaboration with government agencies, including the Transport and Communications Agency, Finance and Economy Ministry, and Customs Service, paves the way for smooth operations.

Marketing Manager of Eminli Maslahat K.Vekilov became the winner of a competition held by the Ministry of Finance and Economy in cooperation with the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ) and completed a two-week internship in Berlin. As a result, a partnership was established with the German companies RWS Railway Service and DEBE Logistics&Transports.

The Association welcomes prestigious partners like the International Coordinating Council for Trans-Eurasian Transportation and logistics associations from Latvia, Lithuania, and Kyrgyzstan.

Active participation in international forums in Russia, Azerbaijan, Netherlands, and Türkiye allows Turkmen companies to leverage global expertise.

Collaboration with international partners like the Association of Transport and Forwarding Companies of Azerbaijan and the Association of Customs Brokers of Uzbekistan fosters regional synergy.

In order to develop Baltic-Caspian cooperation, with the support of the Central Asia Trade Program of the United States Agency for International Development, the Association members made study trips to the ports of Latvia and Lithuania.

The Association “Turkmen Logistics” acted as an information partner of the forum “Black Sea–Caspian Sea: transport corridors, cargo and infrastructure”, held in Baku.

Over 110 specialists from 54 Turkmen logistics companies benefited from training seminars hosted in partnership with the regional Office of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT Central Asia), sharpening their skills in road transport, logistics development, insurance, containerization, and warehousing.

The future plans: According to experts, the demand for transport services to support transit flows in the Asia-Pacific region, Central Asia and Europe will increase. In the context of the growth of Turkmenistan’s foreign trade turnover, export-import cargo transportation, the digital transformation of cargo transportation and the development of a modern logistics system are of paramount importance for Turkmen companies. Turkmen cargo carriers will work in this direction, Yusubov concludes. ///nCa, 11 January 2024