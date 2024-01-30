First Batch of Senior Citizens completes Computer Literacy Courses in Turkmenistan

The Innovation and Information Center of the Ministry of Education in Turkmenistan marked a milestone today as the first group of seniors completed their digital literacy course. Twenty graduates, armed with newfound computer skills, received their official certificates after weeks of dedicated learning.

“This year saw the exciting launch of our inaugural computer course for retirees,” said Serdar Yagshiev, chief specialist of the educational and international department. “We tailored this free program specifically for this age group, offering classes every other day for a total of 54 hours. Already, we have a new group of 30 eager students.”

The course empowered the “silver surfers” with essential computer skills, from powering up and navigating files to mastering the keyboard and printer. They conquered the intricacies of the Windows operating system, learned to navigate the vast internet, and even sent their first emails. ///nCa, 30 January 2024