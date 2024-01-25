News Central Asia (nCa)

Turkmenistan and Italy discuss investments in the creation of transport infrastructure

The Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Italy Toyly Komekov met with the Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport of Italy Edoardo Rixi, who was accompanied by the President of RFI (FS Group), Dario Lo Bosco, and the CEO Gianpiero Strisciuglio.

During the meeting, the possibilities of cooperation between the two countries in the design and implementation of infrastructure projects in Turkmenistan were considered, taking into account that the country bridges Europe and Asia.

In particular, the prospects of partnership in the creation of a network of high-speed railways, which Turkmenistan plans to build, were considered. Investments in road construction, freight transportation and logistics were also discussed.

The Italian and Turkmen delegations will meet again to further explore the aspects that emerged during the first meeting.

FS Group is an Italian state-owned railway company engaged in the design, construction and operation of railways, as well as passenger and freight transportation.

RFI is an Italian state-owned company engaged in the construction, operation and maintenance of railway infrastructure. ///nCa, 25 January 2024

 

 

