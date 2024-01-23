Turkmenistan FM met with Chief Cabinet Secretary of Japan Hayashi Yoshimasa

On 22 January 2024, during his visit to Japan, DPM, foreign minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov paid a courtesy call to Hayashi Yoshimasa, Chief Cabinet Secretary of Japan.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hayashi welcomed Minister Meredov’s visit to Japan in nearly a year and expressed his gratitude for Turkmenistan’s message of sympathy regarding the Noto Peninsula earthquake, according to MOFA Japan.

He also stated that he remembered well the meaningful discussions on strengthening economic relations, and cooperation in the fields of education and culture during the bilateral meeting held in December 2022 on the occasion of the 9th Foreign Ministers’ Meeting of the “Central Asia plus Japan” Dialogue.

In turn, Meredov renewed his condolences for the loss of lives in the Noto Peninsula earthquake and stated his expectations for further strengthening bilateral relations and relations between Central Asia and Japan.

Both sides confirmed the importance of close collaboration in various areas, such as economic, including decarbonization, and academic fields. ///nCa, 23 January 2024