Turkmenistan Drives Regional Connections with Growing Container Traffic

In January-December 2023, 52 container trains passed through the territory of Turkmenistan in the directions Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan-Georgia and Russia-Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran, reports JSC Demiryollary (Turkmen state-run company, passenger and cargo carrier of the Turkmen railway network).

In 2023, 10,799 container shipments were carried out from the territory of Turkmenistan, including 5,614 transit, 2,316 export and 2,869 import container shipments.

Compared to 2022, the number of container shipments increased by 356.

Turkmenistan, together with its partners, is creating an extensive system of transport and logistics chains in the East-West, North-South directions. In the future, this system will connect the regions of the Caspian, Black and Baltic Seas.

Turkmenistan plays an active role in creating and expanding the transport potential of the region.

In this regard, efforts are being made to implement the relevant TRACECA documents aimed at expanding the investment potential of railway corridors along the routes “Asia-Europe”, “Europe-Middle East”, “Lapis Lazuli Corridor”, “Caspian Sea-Black Sea”.

Ongoing efforts focus on boosting cargo flows along the Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Iran-Oman transit route and increasing container traffic on the China-Tajikistan-Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Iran-Turkiye route, Demiryollary comments. ///nCa, 22 January 2024

 

 

