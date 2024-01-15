News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan Discuss Top-Level Visits to Deepen Ties

Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan Discuss Top-Level Visits to Deepen Ties

By

On 12 January 2024, Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to Turkmenistan Azizbek Madmarov met with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Serdar Mukhammetdurdiyev.

During the conversation, the sides discussed issues of expanding comprehensive cooperation, including visits at the highest and high levels, which will give impetus to further promotion and deepening of Kyrgyz-Turkmen relations, the Kyrgyzstan Foreign Ministry reports.

In order to further develop the economic partnership, the parties also stressed the important role of the Intergovernmental Kyrgyz-Turkmen Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Humanitarian Cooperation and the expediency of holding the Sixth meeting of this Commission and the implementation of previously reached agreements.

At the same time, special attention was paid to the prospects for cooperation in the energy, transport and logistics sectors, and the cultural and humanitarian sphere. 

The parties reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening bilateral relations and agreed to maintain regular contacts. ///nCa, 15 January 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. Upcoming visit of the President of Turkmenistan discussed at the foreign ministry of Kyrgyzstan
  2. Turkmen Ambassador in Bishkek met with the foreign minister of Kyrgyzstan
  3. Turkmenistan and Slovenia to hold meeting of intergovernmental commission, consider possibility of high-level visits
  4. Fuel and energy, electric power, industry and agriculture – on the agenda of the meeting of Kyrgyzstan Ambassador with the Turkmen Deputy Prime Ministers
  5. Kyrgyzstan attaches great importance to the development of trade and economic ties with Turkmenistan – President Japarov
  6. Turkmenistan and EU Deepen Ties with Rich Program of Cooperation
  7. Turkmenistan, Cambodia Eye Closer Cooperation with High-Level Visits
  8. Arkadag Berdimuhamedov and Governor of St.Petersburg Discuss Ways to Strengthen Turkmen-Russian Cultural Ties
  9. Turkmenistan, Korea Discuss Ways to Strengthen Ties in Education
  10. Kyrgyzstan considers Turkmenistan as a significant economic partner – President Sadyr Japarov
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan