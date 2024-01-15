Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan Discuss Top-Level Visits to Deepen Ties

On 12 January 2024, Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to Turkmenistan Azizbek Madmarov met with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Serdar Mukhammetdurdiyev.

During the conversation, the sides discussed issues of expanding comprehensive cooperation, including visits at the highest and high levels, which will give impetus to further promotion and deepening of Kyrgyz-Turkmen relations, the Kyrgyzstan Foreign Ministry reports.

In order to further develop the economic partnership, the parties also stressed the important role of the Intergovernmental Kyrgyz-Turkmen Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Humanitarian Cooperation and the expediency of holding the Sixth meeting of this Commission and the implementation of previously reached agreements.

At the same time, special attention was paid to the prospects for cooperation in the energy, transport and logistics sectors, and the cultural and humanitarian sphere.

The parties reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening bilateral relations and agreed to maintain regular contacts. ///nCa, 15 January 2024