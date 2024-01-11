Awake at night – UN podcast featuring Cindy H. McCain, Executive Director of the World Food Programme draws attention to world hunger crisis

The total population of Europe is about 745 million. Imagine the entire continent of Europe going to sleep hungry. In fact, imagine the entire Europe plus 5% more people going to sleep on empty stomach. — This is the enormity of the world hunger crisis.

About 783 million people – nearly 10 percent of the world population – go to bed on empty stomach every night.

There are a large number of international, regional, and local organizations engaged in bringing food and water to the people in affected areas. Prominent among them is the WFP (World Food Programme), led by its executive director, Cindy McCain.

Just recently, Ms. McCain appeared in ‘Awake at night,’ a UN podcast conducted by Melissa Fleming, the United Nations’ Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications.

Awake at night website

https://www.un.org/en/awake-at-night

S8-Episode 9: Help and Hope for the Hungry (Episode featuring Cindy McCain)

https://www.un.org/en/awake-at-night/S8-help-and-hope-for-the-hungry-cindy-hensley-mccain

Just click on the above link to the S8-Episode 9 and it will offer you not only the complete podcast but also the transcript of the entire conversation with Cindy McCain. /// nCa, 11 January 2024