The Chinese Center for Language Education and Cooperation and Turkmen universities to step up efforts to train Chinese language teachers

The Chinese Center for Language Education and Cooperation (CLEC) has concluded agreements with three higher educational institutions of Turkmenistan providing for building up the potential of Chinese language teachers in the country.

The relevant agreements were signed by Director General of the Center for Language Education and Cooperation (CLEC) of the Ministry of Education of China Mr. Ma Jianfei, and the rectors of Magtymguly Turkmen State University, Azadi Turkmen National Institute of World Languages and the International University of Humanities and Development.

The agreements were inked on the sidelines of the visit of China’s Vice-Minister of Education Mr. Sun Yao to Turkmenistan in late December.

According to the documents, the Center will actively assist the three above-mentioned Turkmen universities in the professional training of Chinese language teachers. This partnership also envisages sending Chinese teachers to Turkmenistan in accordance with the needs of universities.

According to CLEC, In the 10 years since the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative was proposed, cultural and educational exchanges between China and Turkmenistan have significantly increased, and Chinese education in Turkmenistan has entered the “fast lane”. Today, Chinese language courses reach students across Turkmenistan. Chinese is also integrated into the curriculum of more than 10 secondary schools.

The Center for Language and Educational Cooperation (CLEC) is a non-profit educational institution affiliated with the Ministry of Education of China. ///nCa, 4 January 2024