SerdarGB highlights progress in 2023 Year-End address at the Cabinet Meeting

During an expanded meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on Friday, 29 December, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov reviewed the achievements and priorities of Turkmenistan in 2023.
Here are key points from the President’s remarks:
- In the past year, 46 meetings of the Cabinet of Ministers, 10 meetings of the State Security Council, as well as 44 different meetings were held, during which key issues of domestic and foreign policy of the state were considered.
- The program “Revival of a new era of a powerful state: The National Program of socio-economic development of Turkmenistan in 2022-2052” is being successfully implemented.
- A 10% increase in wages, pensions, government benefits and student payments has been funded in a timely manner.
- Construction of industrial and social infrastructure facilities and large residential complexes continues in all provinces.
- The landmark event was the opening of the smart city of Arkadag, recognized as a city of national importance. The implementation of this megaproject is planned in two stages. As part of the completed first stage of development, 336 objects of socio-cultural and other purposes were commissioned.
- Ashgabat, was included in the UNESCO Global Network of Creative Cities in the Design category on the initiative of Hero Arkadag.
- Constructive cooperation with reputable international and regional structures, primarily with the United Nations, is consistently expanding.
- In 2023, Turkmenistan has continued consistent work to ensure universal peace, stability and security, develop international economic and trade cooperation. The interparliamentary cooperation is expanding.
- Turkmenistan is making the necessary efforts to implement the Sustainable Development Goals, attaching special importance to partnerships in such areas as energy security, sustainable transport system, climate change, etc.
- This year, at the initiative of Turkmenistan, Resolutions “The role of the United Nations Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia” and “World Sustainable Transport Day” were adopted at the UN General Assembly. Turkmenistan was elected to four international structures.
- The nomination “The Art of Akhal-Teke horse breeding and traditions of horse decoration” presented by Turkmenistan is included in the Representative List of UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage.
- In addition, the transnational nominations “Silk Road: Zaravshan–Karakum Corridor”, as well as “Cold Winter Deserts of Turan”, initiated by Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan have been inscribed in the World Heritage List. ///nCa, 30 December 2023