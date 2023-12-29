WHO Highlights 2023 Achievements in Turkmenistan’s Healthcare

The World Health Organization (WHO) has praised Turkmenistan’s remarkable progress in the healthcare sector throughout 2023. In an article published in the “Neutral Turkmenistan” newspaper, Dr. Egor Zaitsev, the WHO representative in the country, outlined key successes achieved through close collaboration between WHO and the Turkmenistan government.

Significant progress has been made in curbing tuberculosis and other infectious diseases, showcasing Turkmenistan’s strong public health response.

The country’s sustained commitment to vaccination and preventive measures has kept it free from polio and malaria, crucial milestones in safeguarding public health.

WHO and the government are actively collaborating to digitize the healthcare system, enhancing efficiency and accessibility of medical services. Addressing noncommunicable diseases like diabetes and cardiovascular illnesses is a priority, with initiatives focused on reducing risk factors and improving disease management.

“Turkmenistan recently reached a significant milestone,” Dr. Zaitsev emphasized. “The country has achieved regional targets for combating hepatitis B through widespread immunization. This is a remarkable accomplishment and a major step towards eliminating viral hepatitis as a public health threat.”

Dr. Zaitsev concluded by expressing WHO’s unwavering commitment to supporting Turkmenistan’s healthcare goals. “The World Health Organization will continue to collaborate closely with the Government of Turkmenistan in implementing National Health Programs,” he stated. ///nCa, 29 December 2023