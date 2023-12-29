Trade between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan to exceed $1 billion in 2023

The trade between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan will exceed $1 billion in 2023, according to a telephone conversation between the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the National Leader of the Turkmen People, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on Thursday, 28 Dec 2023.

The sides noted with deep satisfaction the noticeable intensification of mutually beneficial cooperation in all priority areas, says the press service of the President of Uzbekistan.

Trade houses have been opened in Tashkent and Ashgabat, and joint work is underway to create the Shavat-Dashoguz border trade zone.

The sides noted the strengthening of cooperation between leading enterprises of the two countries in the fields of industry, energy, agriculture, and transport.

During the conversation, the topical issues of further development of Uzbek-Turkmen relations and deepening strategic partnership were discussed. The progress in the implementation of previously reached agreements, including within the framework of inter-parliamentary dialogue, was explored.

One of the important topics of discussion was the Great Silk Road, connecting Asia and Europe for centuries. Today, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan are doing a lot to revive this historical route and use its enormous potential in modern conditions. In this regard, the readiness of both countries to intensify strategic partnership in the field of transport and energy was noted.

Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan stressed that today time demands greater consolidation of efforts and coordination of actions from neighboring and friendly countries to ensure sustainable and stable development in Central Asia.

Berdimuhamedov and Mirziyoyev also exchanged views on important aspects of regional cooperation in Central Asia and considered the schedule of meetings for 2024. ///nCa, 29 December 2023