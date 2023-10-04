News Central Asia (nCa)

German Company Invests US $40 Million in Uzbekistan’s Railway Industry

JSC “Uzbekistan Temir Yullari” (Uzbekistan Railways) and the German logistics service company “Rhenus SE& CO KG” signed a memorandum on the prospects of cooperation and an investment agreement worth US $ 40 million.

The deal was struck last week on the sidelines of the working visit of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Germany to participate in the CA-Germany summit.

According to Uzbek Railways, during the visit the CEO of JSC Uzbekistan Temir Yullari Zufar Narzullayev met with the head of the Board of the German company Rhenus SE&CO KG Heinrich Kerstgens.

At the meeting, proposals were made to modernize the infrastructure of logistics centers of Uztemiryulcontainer JSC, as well as to increase the flow of transit cargo and the development of new transport corridors.

At the same time, the issues of creating logistics terminals in Uzbekistan, in particular Andijan and Samarkand, were discussed.

During the negotiations, it was also decided to create a joint venture between the operator of the container park of Uzbekistan Railways “Uztemiryulcontainer” and the global logistics company “Rhenus Group”.///nCa, 4 October 2023

 

 

