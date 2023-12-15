7th Japanese Film Festival Opens in Ashgabat

The 7th Japanese Film Festival kicked off today in Ashgabat, bringing a vibrant celebration of Japanese cinema and culture to the city.

At the opening ceremony held in the Ashgabat Cinema and Concert Hall, Ambassador of Japan to Turkmenistan Sasaki Hiroshi and Deputy Minister of Culture of Turkmenistan Nursakhet Shirimov warmly welcomed guests.

Ambassador Hiroshi expressed sincere gratitude to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Culture of Turkmenistan, and the staff of the Ashgabat Cinema and Concert Hall for their invaluable contributions in organizing this cultural bridge between the two nations.

He emphasized, “We hope this festival ignites a passion in you for Japanese culture, its rich history, and life in Japan. Through these films, we hope to further strengthen the bonds of friendship and understanding between Turkmenistan and Japan.”

The festival opened with the captivating film “Restaurant from the Sky”, a tender exploration of the Japanese people’s deep reverence for the art of culinary creation. The film masterfully weaves this theme with a parallel narrative showcasing Japan’s remarkable technological advancements through examples of its renowned electronics and automobiles.

On 16 December, the festival will feature heartwarming story of an elderly couple in “Only the Cat Knows.” Set against the backdrop of Japan’s booming economic growth in the mid-20th century, the film offers a poignant glimpse into their lives, their interactions, and the evolving social landscape of the time.

Wrapping up the festival on 17 December in Ashgabat is a special animation collection, transcending the boundaries of ordinary animation. Directed by Takeshi Yashiro and crafted with innovative technology, this collection promises to enthrall audiences of all ages with its captivating visuals and engaging stories.

The 7th Japanese Film Festival will continue for three days in Ashgabat before embarking on its next journey to the city of Turkmenbashi. ///nCa, 15 December 2023