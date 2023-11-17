Strategic Turkmen-Chinese relations successfully develop in all directions, says President of Turkmenistan

On Thursday, 16 November, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received Ma Xingrui, a member of the CPC Central Committee Political Bureau, First Secretary of Party Committee of Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

During the meeting, President Berdimuhamedov noted that the bilateral relations between Turkmenistan and China are of a strategic nature and are successfully developing in various directions.

He stressed that a high level of trust and friendship between the heads of the two states, as well as closeness of views on topical issues of the international agenda create favorable conditions for the development of an effective interstate dialogue.

This year, President Berdimuhamedov visited China twice, and recently the National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov participated in the Third High-level Forum “One Belt, One Road” in Beijing.

According to the two heads of state, the important agreements reached as a result of these visits and the solid package of documents signed will contribute to the further development of constructive relations.

Today, Turkmenistan and China successfully cooperate not only on a bilateral, but also on a multilateral basis, primarily within the framework of the UN.

Great importance is attached to the interstate dialogue in the “Central Asia–China” format.

President Berdimuhamedov noted that Turkmenistan takes an active part in the process of reviving the Great Silk Road in a new quality, holding specific events. Thus, in accordance with the initiative announced by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov at the first Central Asia–China Summit, a Youth Forum of Central Asian countries and China is being held in Mary these days.

In turn, Ma Xingrui noted that relations between the parliaments and parties of the two countries are actively developing.

Both sides agreed that the spheres of science, education, culture, and art have played a crucial role in bringing the Turkmen and Chinese people closer together.

The newly signed Agreements on cooperation in providing Chinese language teachers between the Center for Chinese Language Teaching and Cooperation (PRC) and the Magtymguly Turkmen State University, the International University of Humanities and Development, the Dovletmammet Azadi Turkmen National Institute of World Languages were recognized as a significant step in revitalizing traditional humanitarian ties.///nCa, 17 November 2023

Foreign minister Rashid Meredov received Ma Xingrui

On 16 November 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov held negotiations with the delegation of the People’s Republic of China led by Ma Xingrui, a member of the CPC Central Committee Political Bureau, First Secretary of Party Committee of Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the priority areas of the Turkmen-Chinese partnership on a wide range of issues, and also exchanged views on the implementation of agreements reached at the negotiations of the heads of state, as well as within the framework of the visit of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to the PRC in October this year to participate in the third Forum “One Belt, One Road”.

The minister noted that today the Turkmen-Chinese relations of comprehensive strategic partnership are dynamically developing in many areas, the main factor of this is the trusting and friendly dialogue between the leadership of the two countries. At the same time, it was emphasized that active contacts at the level of heads of state set the tone for the further strengthening of bilateral relations, and also serving as a powerful impetus for the development of ties between the regions of the two countries.

Special attention at the meeting was paid to issues of expanding trade and economic ties.

Highlighting successful interaction in the field of education, science, cultural exchanges, and the study of the Chinese language in Turkmenistan, the sides were unanimous in the opinion that the cultural and humanitarian sphere is an important component of bilateral relations. At the same time, the relevance of intensifying contacts between the youth of the two countries is indicated. In this regard, it was noted that, on the initiative of the President of Turkmenistan, announced at the first Summit of Heads of State of the “Central Asia-China” format, held in Xi’an in May of this year, these days Mary city is hosting the Youth Forum of the Countries of Central Asia and China “ New era of the Great Silk Road.”

In the context of intensifying interregional ties, including with the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of the People’s Republic of China, priorities for interaction in the fields of agriculture, trade, energy, medicine, education, culture and tourism are outlined. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 16 Nov 2023

#China, #Turkmenistan