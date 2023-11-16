Turkmenistan Accedes to Key IAEA Conventions

In a ceremony at the IAEA headquarters on 14 Nov 2023, Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Austria, Hemra Amannazarov, presented instruments of accession to IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

The two conventions are the Convention on Early Notification of a Nuclear Accident and the Convention on Assistance in the Case of a Nuclear Accident or Radiological Emergency. These conventions play a crucial role in ensuring international cooperation and coordination in the event of a nuclear accident or radiological emergency.

Turkmenistan’s accession to the IAEA conventions was approved by the Mejlis of Turkmenistan in October 2023. The conventions will enter into force for Turkmenistan 30 days after the delivery of the instruments of accession.

During the ceremony, Ambassador Amannazarov and Director General Grossi engaged in a positive exchange of views on the development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the IAEA. They also discussed upcoming tasks in relevant areas of cooperation. ///nCa, 16 November 2023

