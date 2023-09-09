NATO highlights Turkmenistan’s role as a key partner in Central Asia

On 7 September 2023, the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Belgium Sapar Palvanov presented his credentials to the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, as the head of Turkmenistan’s mission to NATO.

A bilateral meeting was organized as part of the ceremony, where the two parties discussed the collaboration dynamics between Turkmenistan and the alliance, the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Belgium reports.

The importance of joint efforts was stressed at the meeting. In particular, the parties mentioned successfully implemented cooperation programs in the field of education and expressed readiness to strengthen relations in priority areas for both sides.

The Ambassador highlighted the main principles of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy based on permanent neutrality, peacefulness, good-neighborly relations and democracy.

He also stressed that Turkmenistan’s military strategy is exclusively defensive in nature, confirming the country’s commitment to strengthening world security and peace, as well as protecting national interests and ensuring its own military security.

The NATO Secretary General noted the importance of Turkmenistan’s role as a key partner in Central Asia, especially in the field of regional stability and security.

Special emphasis was also placed on the country’s pivotal role in providing humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

Main areas of cooperation discussed during the meeting including regional stability, emergency management, and cybersecurity. ///nCa, 9 September 2023

