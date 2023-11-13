OSCE continues training on digital forensics in Turkmenistan

News Central Asia (nCa)

From 6 to 11 November, the OSCE Transnational Threats Department (TNTD) and the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat delivered the second part of an introductory course on digital forensics for law enforcement representatives from Turkmenistan.

Twenty-two officials from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Office of the Prosecutor General and the cybersecurity service of the “Turkmenaragatnashyk” Agency, a state organization that participates in the implementation of state policy in the field of communications, space, cyber security, and the digital economy, took part in the course. It was delivered by two international experts from Georgia and Moldova.

“Strengthening capacities to address various cyber-related security risks and threats, including in the field of crime and criminal justice, is becoming a top priority for our partners from various national institutions of Turkmenistan. In recent years, the OSCE Centre has seen a growing demand for capacity-building support in this area,” said William Leaf, Political Officer and Head of Conflict Prevention and Confidence and Security Building at the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat.

“The new computer classroom donated to the Institute of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Turkmenistan last year, as well as the three training courses organized this year, have significantly increased our capacities to provide further training on cybercrime and digital evidence to our officers and investigators,” underlined one of the course participants.

This second part of the course was dedicated to more specific topics such as file systems, databases, Windows registry, log files analysis or mobile devices. It built on the first part of the course, which was delivered to the same group of participants in September and focused on general technical concepts and methods in digital forensics.

The course was delivered under the extra-budgetary project “Capacity Building on Combating Cybercrime in Central Asia”, which is funded by the United States, Germany and the Republic of Korea. This was the third national training event in Turkmenistan under the project. The first course on introduction to cybercrime and digital evidence took place in May.///OSCE, 10 November 2023

 

 

