Italy and Uzbekistan Plan to Expand Strategic Partnership Relations

On Friday, 10 November 2023, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Italy Sergio Mattarella held summit talks in Tashkent to discuss the further expansion of bilateral strategic partnership and multifaceted relations in priority areas.

Mattarella paid a three-day visit to Uzbekistan, visiting Tashkent, Samarkand and Khiva. This was the first visit of the Italian President to Uzbekistan in more than 20 years.

Mirziyoyev visited Italy in June this year. In this context, the current negotiations in Tashkent have become a logical continuation of the discussion of the agreements reached earlier.

During the talks in Tashkent, the presidents of the two countries agreed to hold the first meeting of the Strategic Dialogue at the level of foreign ministers next year and to continue active contacts within the framework of the Central Asia–Italy dialogue.

In the field of economic cooperation, since the beginning of this year, the trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Italy has increased by 30%, and the portfolio of joint projects is estimated at 9 billion Euros. According to the Uzbek Institute for Strategic and Interregional Studies, in January-September 2023, the trade turnover reached $379.2 million. Italy is one of the five largest trading partners of Uzbekistan in the European Union.

In order to further develop trade relations, the head of Uzbekistan proposed to develop a comprehensive trade promotion program.

Certain successes in industrial cooperation between Uzbekistan and Italy have been achieved in the metallurgical, energy, electrical, agricultural and other industries.

Mirziyoyev and Mattarella discussed plans to further strengthen the economic partnership. In this regard, the following areas were highlighted during the summit talks:

  • Opening of the Association of Industry “Confindustria Uzbekistan” in Tashkent. Confindustria is the abbreviated name of the General Confederation of Italian Industry, the main organization protecting the interests of Italian entrepreneurs in the fields of industry and services.
  • Preparation of proposals on new directions and localization projects within the framework of the current Intergovernmental Group.
  • Attracting advanced Italian high-tech companies to participate in projects to modernize the Uzbekistan’s economy.
  • Establishing a Forum of the Regions of Uzbekistan and Italy to stimulate direct contacts between the regions of the two countries.
  • Establishing a Center for the transfer of advanced Italian Technologies on the basis of a branch of the Turin Polytechnic University in Tashkent.

Following the talks, Mirziyoyev and President Mattarella adopted a joint statement.

In the presence of the heads of state , the following documents were also signed:

  • Intergovernmental agreement on the exemption of holders of diplomatic passports from visa procedures
  • Agreements on cooperation in the field of education, science, technology and innovation, sports.

///nCa, 13 November 2023 (photo credit – official website of President of Uzbekistan)

 

 

